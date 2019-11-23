Watch Bronny James highlights from Friday night's performance

Bronny James, Sierra Canyon High School's prep phenom and the son of NBA star LeBron James, was back in action Friday night against Saint Augustine (Calif.) High School in the San Diego Tip-Off Challenge.

It's safe to say he had some highs and some lows in Sierra Canyon's 75-54 win.

The highlight: James throwing down a right-handed slam dunk in transition -- his only two points of the game -- that capped a 13-0 run and resulted in a raucous ovation from the crowd.

play 0:41 Bronny gets up for first high school dunk Bronny James Jr. flies to the basket and throws down a hammer dunk and then gives a smile for the camera.

On the other end of the spectrum, James slipped on the court and nearly did a split while trying to guard a St. Augustine player.

play 0:36 Bronny slips trying to defend While trying to defend a St. Augustine player, Bronny James Jr. slips on the court and nearly does a split before play was stopped.

In case you missed it, here are some highlights from James' performance Thursday night, a 91-44 win for Sierra Canyon over Montgomery High School:

play 0:35 Bronny, Zaire get assists on huge dunks Bronny James Jr. and Zaire Wade throw down some nice dunks with a little help from their Sierra Canyon teammates.

play 0:21 Bronny's first HS bucket is a 3-pointer Bronny James pulls up and splashes a 3-pointer for his first career high school basket.

Sierra Canyon will next play on Saturday night against Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) High School in its final game of the San Diego Tip-Off Challenge. The game begins at 11 p.m. ET and airs on ESPN3.