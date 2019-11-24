Watch Bronny James highlights from this weekend's games

Bronny James, Sierra Canyon High School's prep phenom and the son of NBA star LeBron James, played three games in three days in the San Diego Tip-Off Challenge.
Here are his best plays.
First dunk:
Bronny gets up for first high school dunk
Bronny James Jr. flies to the basket and throws down a hammer dunk and then gives a smile for the camera.
First bucket:
Bronny's first HS bucket is a 3-pointer
Bronny James pulls up and splashes a 3-pointer for his first career high school basket.
Teaming up with Wade:
Bronny, Zaire get assists on huge dunks
Bronny James Jr. and Zaire Wade throw down some nice dunks with a little help from their Sierra Canyon teammates.
Sierra Canyon will next play at Duncanville (Texas) High School on Nov. 30 as part of the Thanksgiving Hoopfest tournament.