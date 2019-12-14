LeBron James Jr. vs. dad's alma mater -- how to watch

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, will play against his father's high school alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary, on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Columbus, Ohio. The game is at 8:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on ESPN3 and on the ESPN app.

The details

Bronny, a 15-year-old freshman, is LeBron's oldest child, and currently plays for Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. He's 6-foot-2 and wears No. 0. (More on Bronny James here.)

The Sierra Canyon roster is stocked with lots of rising stars, including seniors Ziaire Williams and B.J. Boston, currently ranked No. 5 and No. 12 in the Class of 2020 by ESPN. (Boston has already signed with Kentucky, while Williams is still uncommitted.) Zaire Wade, son of former LeBron teammate Dwyane Wade, is also on the team. (Click here to watch some early-season highlights.)

Sierra Canyon are 7-0 so far this season, including a 66-63 win over Duncanville (Texas) on Thanksgiving weekend in Dallas. Bronny came off the bench and only scored two points, but was a big reason why 12,000 fans showed up at the American Airlines Center. (Click here to read more.)

LeBron's take

The Los Angeles Lakers have an off day on Saturday, in between road games at Miami on Friday and Atlanta on Sunday. LeBron is planning to attend his son's game, weather permitting.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin, LeBron admitted that this game means a lot to him. (Click here to watch the full interview.)

"St. Vincent-St. Mary is when I became -- people started to recognize me from a national standpoint," LeBron said. "For it to be 15 years later, and my son is about to play a high school game versus my alma mater, in my home state -- the only thing that would have been more emotional is that if my son was playing St. Vincent-St. Mary at the LeBron James Arena in Akron. That would have been like -- I think it would have been too much."

Bronny on ESPN

Bronny and Sierra Canyon will be a regular presence on ESPN networks this season. Here's when and where to watch them (all times ET):

Dec. 14 vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio), ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 3 vs. The Patrick School (N.J.), ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Jan. 4 at Minnehaha Academy (Minn.), ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Jan. 11 vs. Rancho Christian (Calif.), ESPN3, 10:30 p.m.

Jan. 18 vs. Dominican (Wis.), ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Jan. 20 vs. Paul VI (Va.), ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Jan. 28 vs. Campbell Hall (Calif.), ESPN3, 10 p.m.

Jan. 31 at Brentwood School (Calif.), ESPN3, 10:30 p.m.

Feb. 4 at Paraclete HS (Calif.), ESPN3, 10 p.m.

Feb. 7 vs. Gill St. Bernard's (N.J.), ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), ESPN3, 9 p.m.