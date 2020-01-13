ESPN High School Top 25

Below is the ESPN High School Boys' Basketball Top 25 for the week of Monday, January 13, 2020:
1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), 17-0
2. Hamilton Heights (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 18-0
3. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 22-1
4. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah), 19-1
5. DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 12-2
6. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.), 12-2
7. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 11-3
8. St. John's College (Washington, D.C.), 14-2
9. Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.), 15-1
10. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.), 20-2
11. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), 16-1
12. Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.), 8-2
13. Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 10-3
14. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 16-2
15. La Lumiere (LaPorte, Ind.), 9-2
16. Centennial (Corona, Calif.), 16-2
17. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.), 13-2
18. Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.), 16-3
19. Huntington Prep (Huntington, W.Va.), 13-5
20. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.), 18-2
21. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.), 8-3
22. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 11-4
23. Scotlandville (Baton Rouge, La.), 22-2
24. Poly (Baltimore, Md.), 9-1
25. Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas), 16-2