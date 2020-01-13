ESPN High School Top 25

        <
          Below is the ESPN High School Boys' Basketball Top 25 for the week of Monday, January 13, 2020:

          1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), 17-0
          2. Hamilton Heights (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 18-0
          3. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 22-1
          4. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah), 19-1
          5. DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 12-2
          6. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.), 12-2
          7. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 11-3
          8. St. John's College (Washington, D.C.), 14-2
          9. Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.), 15-1
          10. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.), 20-2
          11. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), 16-1
          12. Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.), 8-2
          13. Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 10-3
          14. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 16-2
          15. La Lumiere (LaPorte, Ind.), 9-2
          16. Centennial (Corona, Calif.), 16-2
          17. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.), 13-2
          18. Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.), 16-3
          19. Huntington Prep (Huntington, W.Va.), 13-5
          20. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.), 18-2
          21. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.), 8-3
          22. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 11-4
          23. Scotlandville (Baton Rouge, La.), 22-2
          24. Poly (Baltimore, Md.), 9-1
          25. Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas), 16-2

