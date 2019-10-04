LEXINGTON, Ky. -- A colt has been euthanized at Keeneland after being severely injured in a race, and a filly suffered an injury and was vanned back to the barn after another race on the opening day of the track's fall meet.

The track said Stella D'Oro was euthanized Friday after suffering "a catastrophic injury" in the fourth race.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is investigating, Keeneland's equine safety director, Dr. George Mundy, said in a news release. Keeneland will also conduct an independent review.

The release said Fast Dreamer was vanned off after the fifth race after sustaining an injury to her right front leg.