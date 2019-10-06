ARCADIA, Calif. -- Ky. Colonel died from an apparent heart attack after a jog on the training track at Santa Anita on Saturday, trainer Richard Mandella confirmed to The Associated Press.

It was the 33rd horse death at the track and second in Mandella's barn since December.

"It was devastating," Mandella told the AP by phone. "I can only remember one other heart attack in 40 years of training."

Ky. Colonel, a 5-year-old gelding, had five wins in 20 career starts and earnings of $138,505. He last raced in May at Golden Gate Fields in Northern California. He was owned by Preston Madden.

Ky. Colonel returned to Mandella's barn about 10 days ago after being turned out at a farm for some rest, the trainer said. The gelding wasn't involved in a timed workout when he collapsed.

"I wish I knew the answer," Mandella said.

Ky. Colonel will undergo a required necropsy to confirm the cause of death.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.