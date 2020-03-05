        <
          Breeders' Cup increases purses by $4 million for 3 races

          7:17 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The Breeders' Cup is increasing purses for three of its races, including a $1 million boost that will make the signature Classic worth $7 million starting with this year's event at Keeneland.

          The board of directors approved a $2 million boost that will make the Turf worth a total purse of $6 million and a $1 million increase to the Dirt Mile that will raise its purse to $2 million. The board also approved paying runners down to the 10th finishing position, from the current eighth position.

          The increases bring the total purses and awards for the two-day world championships to $35 million. It will be held Nov. 6-7.

          Starting with this year's event, the Breeders' Cup will adopt six recommendations from Dr. Larry Bramlage involving safety and veterinary evaluation protocols.

          Also, any U.S. track that wants to host a Breeders' Cup Win and You're In challenge race but isn't a member of the Thoroughbred Safety Coalition will be required to adopt all 19 safety and integrity reforms and must demonstrate a good faith effort in implementing those reforms.

