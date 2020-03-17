The coronavirus cancels major sports around the world as fans wait to see what happens next. (1:47)

For the first time since 1945, the Run for the Roses will not take place on the first Saturday in May.

Churchill Downs is expected to announce Tuesday morning that the 146th Kentucky Derby will be postponed, sources confirmed to ESPN.

It's the latest iconic American sporting event to be halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kentucky Derby was scheduled for May 2. Officials are now targeting Sept. 5 to run America's most prestigious horse race, a source told ESPN.

The Louisville Courier-Journal first reported that the race will be postponed.

The other two legs of the Triple Crown -- the Preakness and Belmont -- have scheduled dates for May 16 and June 6, respectively. The unofficial fourth leg -- the Travers Stakes -- was set for Aug. 29, just a week ahead of the new target date for the Kentucky Derby.

The 1945 Kentucky Derby was pushed to June due to World War II, the latest on the calendar for the 1.25-mile race for 3-year-olds. The next 75 races took place on the first Saturday in May.

On Sunday, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised canceling events with 50 or more people for eight weeks into mid-May, and the White House on Monday advised Americans to avoid groups of more than 10 people.

The NBA, NHL and other major in-season sports have suspended play, and the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments were canceled. The Masters also has been postponed.