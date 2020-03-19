Amid deadly pandemic, racing is the only game in town

In the days since the coronavirus pandemic brought America to a standstill, a pastoral sporting scene in Southern California has offered an idyllic atmosphere to overtake apocalyptic thoughts, if only for a moment.

"It's like being at a mountain lake," veterinarian Jeff Blea said. "Peaceful, serene, holistic. Horses and riders in a beautiful setting, with the majestic San Gabriel Mountains."

At Santa Anita Park, where Blea's practice treats more than one-fourth of the thoroughbreds, races have continued. Similar scenes are playing out at roughly two dozen racetracks from coast to coast -- without fans in attendance.

"The strangest thing so far," said Ron Nicoletti, a longtime handicapper and simulcast host at Florida's Gulfstream Park, "is I usually don't hear the horses thundering down the stretch, I hear the fans and the broadcast."

At least for now, thoroughbreds, quarter horses, trotters and greyhounds provide the only games in town, though fans can watch and wager only online. For the past couple of decades, online viewing and betting were already far more popular than going to the track.

Although no horse racing organization publishes national totals, Gulfstream reported a Sunday handle of $11 million for 10 races, up $400,000 from the comparable 2019 Sunday, when there were 12 races. Wagers last weekend totaled more than $17.5 million at Aqueduct in New York and more than $11.5 million at Santa Anita.

At this time of year, nearly two dozen thoroughbred and quarter horse tracks would normally be active. As of Thursday, more than half were open. In harness racing, five tracks out of 18 that would normally be open are continuing to hold races. A handful of greyhound tracks are also racing.