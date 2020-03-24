Churchill Downs has delayed reopening stables at its track and training center until April 14 because of public health concerns related to the coronavirus. A decision on postponing the scheduled April 25 spring meet opening will be made closer to that date.

The storied track last week postponed the 146th Kentucky Derby from May 2 to Sept. 5, the first time the event won't be run on the first Saturday in May since 1945. Churchill Downs' stables have been closed since Dec. 31 for winter renovations, and many of the horses that would be there are at tracks including Fair Grounds in New Orleans and Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Florida.

"We understand how trying the impact of this decision is on our horsemen,'' Churchill Downs president Kevin Flanery said in a statement.