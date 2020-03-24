        <
        >

          Churchill Downs delays reopening stables due to coronavirus

          7:55 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Churchill Downs has delayed reopening stables at its track and training center until April 14 because of public health concerns related to the coronavirus. A decision on postponing the scheduled April 25 spring meet opening will be made closer to that date.

          The storied track last week postponed the 146th Kentucky Derby from May 2 to Sept. 5, the first time the event won't be run on the first Saturday in May since 1945. Churchill Downs' stables have been closed since Dec. 31 for winter renovations, and many of the horses that would be there are at tracks including Fair Grounds in New Orleans and Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Florida.

          "We understand how trying the impact of this decision is on our horsemen,'' Churchill Downs president Kevin Flanery said in a statement.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices