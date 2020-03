Churchill Downs has suspended the final three racing dates at Turfway Park following Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's "Healthy at Home'' executive order out of concern for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Florence, Kentucky, track's winter meet was scheduled to end Saturday. Turfway's backside area will remain open because it falls under the "life-sustaining business'' category by providing "food, shelter and other necessities of life for animals.''