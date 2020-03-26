Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be in quarantine for two weeks.

Castellano, 42, tested positive as part of a physical that officials at Gulfstream Park mandated as a prerequisite before being cleared to ride in Saturday's Florida Derby. Castellano says that he has not had "known contact with anyone that has tested positive.''

He last rode on March 15, when he had two mounts at Gulfstream. He returned to New York to see family afterward and was scheduled to ride at Gulfstream this weekend.

It's unclear if Castellano could have ridden at Gulfstream this weekend even if the physical had not found that he has the coronavirus. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order earlier this week calling for anyone who flies to Florida from New York City or the surrounding areas to self-quarantine for 14 days.