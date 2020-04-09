Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano has completed his quarantine period that followed a positive test for the coronavirus and has returned to his base in New York.

Castellano tested positive for COVID-19 last month as part of a physical mandated by Gulfstream Park to determine if he could be cleared to ride in the Florida Derby on March 28.

He quarantined in Florida and returned to New York earlier this week.

Castellano, 42, said he was largely asymptomatic throughout his time with the virus, thanked Gulfstream for setting up "procedures to follow because of the situation and enforced it."

"Whoever came in from out of town had to have a test. That's the only way to ride,'' he said.

Castellano is scheduled to ride at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas on May 1-2. He has not ridden since having two mounts at Gulfstream on March 15. Castellano has won more than 5,000 races in his career with purse winnings exceeding $344 million.