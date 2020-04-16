Breeders' Cup donates $25K, various supplies

The Breeders' Cup is donating cash to help racetrack backstretch communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based organization gave $25,000 to the Race Track Chaplaincy of America. The money will be allocated to help those most in need at various backstretch communities.

Breeders' Cup also donated 4,500 gloves, 2,000 hair covers, 1,200 Tyvek suits, 500 masks and 500 shoe covers to the state of Kentucky for medical professionals to treat COVID-19 patients.

Breeders' Cup president and CEO Drew Fleming says the group remains "fully committed'' to holding the world championships at Keeneland on Nov. 6-7. However, if the event is canceled or held without spectators, Fleming says anyone who has already purchased tickets, or is thinking of doing so, would receive a full refund.