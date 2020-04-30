Churchill Downs' spring meet without spectators will open May 16, with the historic track expected to release a revised schedule of stakes races online this weekend.

Last weekend's scheduled opening was delayed because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, which already has forced the postponement of the Kentucky Oaks and Derby from this weekend to Sept. 4-5.

The track's new opening will come five days after its stables and training center reopen in phases following approval Wednesday from state officials with strict guidelines to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Racing will be conducted Thursdays through Sundays with a Memorial Day card on May 25. The meet will be spectator-free until government officials approve their return.