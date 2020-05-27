LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The final deadline to nominate horses to the rescheduled Triple Crown series is June 3.

Owners and trainers can make 3-year-old thoroughbreds eligible for the three-race series at a cost of $3,000. That's half the original price as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which is forcing the series to be run out of order for the first time since 1931.

A total of 347 horses were made eligible to the Triple Crown during the early nomination phase with a $600 payment due Jan. 25. The late nominations were originally due March 30, but were postponed until the Triple Crown races were rescheduled.

The series opens with the Belmont Stakes at a shortened distance of 1⅛ miles on June 20, followed by the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 and the Preakness on Oct. 3. The series typically starts with the Derby, followed by the Preakness and Belmont. The Belmont usually is 1½ miles.