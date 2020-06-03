Jockeys take knee as Belmont racing resumes

A number of jockeys took a knee before horse racing resumed at Belmont Park on Wednesday.

Including the jockeys, nearly 20 people were seen kneeling as part of a moment of silence.

The display appeared to be a show of solidarity with protesters throughout the United States in the wake of George Floyd's death on May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Wednesday marked the first horse racing in New York since March 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Belmont Park had been scheduled to start its season April 24 prior to the delay.