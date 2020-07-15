A limited number of owners will be allowed at Saratoga on the day that their horse is entered to race.

The New York Racing Association says the size of an ownership group will be limited to eight people who possess a license per horse. The application to attend must be received 24 hours in advance in order to reduce density and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Owners will have their temperatures checked and be required to wear a face covering.

A limited number of owners will also be allowed in the track's stable area if they provide a negative COVID-19 test result within seven days of a request.

Any owners planning to travel to Saratoga from states listed on the New York travel advisory must quarantine for 14 days.

Saratoga opens its summer meet on Thursday.