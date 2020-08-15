Colonial Downs ends racing meet after just 6 days

Colonial Downs, Virginia's pari-mutuel horse racing track, says it is cutting its 18-day racing meet short after just six days because of COVID-19.

The track, in New Kent County, about 30 miles from Richmond, cited "recent test results'' in a release announcing the decision, but spokesman Mark Hubbard declined to say how many people connected with putting on the meet had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Hubbard said the decision was made in collaboration from the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia Horsemen's Benevolent Protection Association and the Virginia Racing Commission.

The meet was scheduled to run through Sept. 2, with racing on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday