LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Long shot Shedaresthedevil won the Kentucky Oaks in record time, overtaking favorite Gamine at the top of the stretch and holding off Swiss Skydiver for a 1½-length victory Friday in the 146th Kentucky Oaks for fillies at Churchill Downs.

Shedaresthedevil was fresh off a Grade 3 stakes win in Indiana among consecutive victories but covered 1⅛ miles in 1:48.28 to break Bird Town's record of 1:48.64 set in 2003. The bay filly contended from the start from the No. 7 post, staying within reach of the heavily favored Gamine before coming on near the final turn and gaining the lead entering the stretch.

Shedaresthedevil covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.28 to break Bird Town's record of 1:48.64 set in 2003. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Once ahead, she turned it up more with Florent Geroux aboard, pulling away from Swiss Skydiver and rolling to victory in the $1.25 million marquee event.

Shedaresthedevil paid $32.20, $8.40 and $3.80.

Swiss Skydiver, who started along the rail, returned $3.80 and $2.60. Gamine paid $2.40.

Postponed from May along with the Kentucky Derby because of coronavirus concerns, the Oaks went off on a hot, sunny day without spectators.