Keeneland will hold next month's 12-day fall meet without spectators, because of the coronavirus pandemic, but will allow a limited number of participants and essential personnel.

The Lexington, Kentucky, track had a similar policy for a special five-day summer meet after canceling its spring card. Keeneland will conduct the season-ending Breeders' Cup World Championships Nov. 6-7 without spectators.

Keeneland president and CEO Bill Thomason said in a release that the decision was made after consulting local and state government officials and public health experts, and monitoring worldwide sporting events during the pandemic.