Oaklawn Park in Arkansas plans to allow limited fans during its winter-spring horse racing meet that runs Jan. 22-May 1.

Grandstand general admission won't be allowed initially. Entry to the grandstand will be for guests with a racing credential or a reservation for that day's races.

Current season box seat-holders and Oaklawn Jockey Club members can enter the grandstand with weekly reservations. Restaurants inside the grandstand will be open to the public, with weekly reservations required.

Social distancing will be enforced. Guests will be required to have temperature checks, and guests at the Hot Springs track will be required to wear masks at all times.