LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Bob Baffert saddled Gamine to a 1 1/2-length victory in the $500,000 Derby City Distaff at Churchill Downs, giving the trainer his record 220th Grade 1 stakes win.

Baffert broke a tie with longtime friend and fellow Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, who had owned the old mark of 219 Grade 1 wins in North America.

"I didn't know I was that close to the record until a month ago," Baffert said. "To do it here on this big day is very special."

Baffert and Lukas have known each other for over 40 years, going back to when both men trained quarter horses before switching to thoroughbreds.