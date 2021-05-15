BALTIMORE -- Rombauer has won the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes as an 11-1 long shot, denying trainer Bob Baffert's Kentucky Derby-winning Medina Spirit of a Triple Crown bid that would have carried a giant asterisk.

Rombauer came on strong down the stretch to overtake Medina Spirit, who finished first at Churchill Downs two weeks ago but whose win remains in limbo because the horse tested positive for a steroid after the race.

Midnight Bourbon came in second at Pimlico Race Course, 3 1/2 lengths back, after going off with 3-1 odds. Medina Spirit ended up third after going off as the 2-1 favorite.

Baffert released a statement before Saturday's race, reiterating that his colt's win at the Kentucky Derby was "the result of the horse's tremendous heart and nothing else."

He also insisted "there was never any attempt to game or cheat the system."

Rombauer covered the 1 3/16th-mile course in an unofficial time of 1 minute, 53.62 seconds. The bay colt had skipped the Kentucky Derby on May 1 and was trainer Michael McCarthy's first Triple Crown entrant.

Jockey Flavien Prat also wins the Preakness two years after being elevated to the Derby winner when Maximum Security was disqualified.

