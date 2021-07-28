LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Churchill Downs announced three capital improvement projects over the next three years Wednesday, including two totaling $135 million, for the home of the Kentucky Derby.

The Homestretch Club will undergo a $45 million renovation and upgrade of areas adjacent to the Twin Spires and is scheduled for completion by the 148th Derby next May. Outdoor bleacher seating near the Winner's Circle and below the Jockey Club suites will be converted into three seating options that offer better views of the starting gate, Big Board and homestretch. The project will include lounges, dining areas and club seating among other amenities.

The $90 million Turn 1 Experience project at the famed track will feature 7,100 all-inclusive seats -- an increase of 3,700 reserved seating -- with 5,100 covered and two concourses. It is set for completion by the 2023 Derby.

A redesign of Churchill Downs' Paddock and Plaza areas is in the early stages and aims to reduce congestion. It is expected to be finished by the 150th Derby in 2024.

Track president Mike Anderson said in a release that the improvements "will blend 147 years of tradition with an updated atmosphere that celebrates our storied past and ushers in a spectacular future for Churchill Downs."