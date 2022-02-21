Medina Spirit has been disqualified as Kentucky Derby champion and trainer Bob Baffert was suspended for 90 days after the horse tested positive for a banned medication, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced Monday.

In addition, Baffert was fined $7,500 and all purse money from Medina Spirit's win was forfeited. The ruling was announced after a formal hearing before the board of stewards last week.

Churchill Downs announced after the ruling that Mandaloun is now recognized as the winner of the 147th Kentucky Derby.

"Today Churchill Downs recognizes Mandaloun as the winner of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby and extends our congratulations to owner/breeder Juddmonte, trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux. Winning the Kentucky Derby is one of the most exciting achievements in sports and we look forward to celebrating Mandaloun on a future date in a way that is fitting of this rare distinction," the famed track said in a statement.

Churchill Downs had previously suspended Baffert for two years after the latest in a recent series of failed tests by his horses. Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone last May. Betamethasone is legal in Kentucky but is prohibited on race day.

Medina Spirit died Dec. 6 after a workout at Santa Anita racetrack in California. Results released earlier this month from a necropsy on the horse revealed no definitive cause of death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.