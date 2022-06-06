NEW YORK -- The projected field for the Belmont Stakes is down to eight after two withdrawals the day before the post-position draw.

Neither Ethereal Road nor Howling Time will run in the third leg of horse racing's Triple Crown on Saturday, which is set to feature Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike.

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas on Monday said Ethereal Road has a quarter crack in one of his hooves, which will keep him out. Ethereal Road, whose withdrawal from the Derby paved the way for Rich Strike's upset victory at odds of 80-1, won the $100,000 Sir Barton Stakes on the Preakness undercard May 21.