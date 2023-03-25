DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Ushba Tesoro, ridden by jockey Yuga Kawada, produced a remarkable run from the back of the field to win the $12 million Dubai World Cup for Japan on Saturday.

"I'm very proud of my horse and myself for winning the greatest race in the world," Kawada said.

Bendoog looked comfortable under Christophe Soumillon with Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa, who had been drawn wide, in company early on in the 10-furlong (2,000-meter) showpiece.

When they turned for home, James Doyle aboard the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Algiers looked the likely winner and went a length clear with 1 1/2 furlongs left.

But the 6-year-old Ushba Tesoro, who had won five of his six starts since being switched to the dirt, ran down Doyle's mount to win going away by 2 3/4 lengths. It was Japan's second success in the race, following Victoire Pisa in 2011.

"I thought he would be in with a chance at the 100-meter mark," winning trainer Noboru Takagi said.

DETTORI HAT TRICK

Lord North and Frankie Dettori completed a hat trick in the Dubai Turf race when holding off the late challenge of Danon Beluga in another pulsating renewal of the Grade One contest.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained 7-year-old had dead-heated with Panthalassa in this nine-furlong contest last year, having first won it in 2021.

"It's my farewell season and to win this on a horse that has done three years in a row is fantastic," Dettori said.