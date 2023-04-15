Corach Rambler, the 8-1 favorite, produced a strong finish to win the Grand National after the world-famous horse race was delayed for 15 minutes Saturday because animal rights activists scaled fences around the perimeter of the course and got onto the track.

The race took place after three people were arrested in connection with a plan by the activists to disrupt the race, which they succeeded in doing. All three were arrested on "suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance," Merseyside Police said.

Nine people were later arrested for trying to gain access to the track.

Police remove protesters who tried to block the start of the Grand National horse race. After a 15-minute delay, Corach Rambler, the 8-1 favorite, won the event. AP Photo/Jon Super

With about 30 minutes to go until the scheduled start of 5:15 p.m. local time, some of the activists from an estimated group of 300 climbed the high fences around Aintree racecourse and got onto the track. Some apparently attempted to handcuff themselves to the obstacles before being taken away by police and security officials, who were seen shaking the perimeter fences to prevent other activists from climbing them.

Saturday's race was briefly delayed as a result of the protest, and the 39 horses were kept in the parade ring.

Protesters say the race is cruel to horses, with many having died over the daunting fences through the years.

On Saturday, one horse, Hill Sixteen, was put down after a heavy fall at the first fence, with screens being erected and the field waved around on the second circuit. A Jockey Club spokesperson offered condolences after confirming Hill Sixteen had sustained "an unrecoverable injury."

Hill Sixteen was the third horse to die at this year's three-day festival, after four died in 2022.

Two other horses, Recite A Prayer and Cape Gentleman, were being assessed by veterinary staff Saturday.

The win gave trainer Lucinda Russell a second victory in the Grand National in its 175th edition.

Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox cleared the last jump in front and came home in front of Vanillier. Gaillard Du Mesnil was third.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.