MELBOURNE, Australia -- Australian jockey Dean Holland died as a result of injuries suffered in a fall during a race in regional Victoria state Monday, Racing Victoria said.

The state's horse racing authority said the 34-year-old Holland was one of two jockeys dislodged from their horses in the opening race of a meeting at Donald Racecourse. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

"It was a tragic accident at Donald today and we are all deeply shocked and saddened that Dean has passed away," Racing Victoria CEO Andrew Jones said in a statement. "Dean was a gifted lightweight rider who ... was highly respected by his peers.

"Dean's passing is heartbreaking for all within Victorian racing and the sport nationally."

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that Holland was nearing the finish when his horse, Headingley, veered into the inside rail.

The other rider, Alana Kelly, was cleared of serious injury.

Jockey Dean Holland had 1,080 career wins over an 18-year career, according to Racing.com. Brendan McCarthy/Racing Photos via Getty Images

Holland won a Group 1 race last month on a horse called In Secret in the Newmarket Handicap over 1,200 meters at Melbourne's Flemington Racecourse. Racing.com listed Holland as having 1,080 career wins.

He started racing in 2005 and had his first winner in January 2006 at Ceduna in regional South Australia state.

Victoria state police were preparing a report for the coroner.