LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Mage crossed the finish line to win the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, overtaking Two Phil's down the stretch to win the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

Mage, who had only one victory in three previous races, covered the 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57 under jockey Javier Castellano.

The Hall of Fame jockey snapped an 0-for-15 skid in the Derby. He and trainer Gustavo Delgado are from Venezuela.

Two Phil's and Angel of Empire followed Mage to the finish line in front of a crowd of 150,335 on a warm and partly cloudy day at Churchill Downs.

Mage paid $32.42, $14.58 and $9.08. Two Phil's returned $10.44 and $6.52 at 9-1 odds. Angel of Empire paid $4.70 to show.

Forte, the early favorite, was scratched in the morning with a bruised foot, one of five horses that dropped out in the days leading to the race.

Two more horses died in earlier races Saturday, making it seven in all at Churchill Downs this week.