Churchill Downs is extending Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert's suspension through at least 2024.

Churchill Downs Inc. announced Monday it was continuing Baffert's ban, citing "continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing he poses to CDI-owned racetracks."

Baffert was initially suspended for two years after 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.

In a statement, Churchill Downs said Baffert continues to "peddle a false narrative" about Medina Spirit's failed drug test.

"Prior to that race, Mr. Baffert signed an agreement with Churchill Downs which stated that he was responsible for understanding the rules of racing in Kentucky and that he would abide by them," the statement read. "The results of the tests clearly show that he did not comply, and his ongoing conduct reveals his continued disregard for the rules and regulations that ensure horse and jockey safety, as well as the integrity and fairness of the races conducted at our facilities. A trainer who is unwilling to accept responsibility for multiple drug test failures in our highest-profile races cannot be trusted to avoid future misconduct."

The company went on to say it will reevaluate Baffert's status after 2024.

A message sent to a lawyer representing Baffert was not immediately returned.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.