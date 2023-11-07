Without A Fight has won the 2023 Melbourne Cup at Flemington, beating out Soulcombe and Sheraz on Tuesday afternoon, giving jockey Mark Zahra a second straight victory in the great race.
Trained father-and-son team Anthony and Sam Freedman, Without A Fight pulled clear about 300m from the winning post before going on to win by two lengths as Soulcombe closed in late. The duo joins brother/uncle, Lee, as winning trainers of the race that stops the nation.
"It's very special, we've had a rich family history [in the race] ... I was here in 2005 when Makybe Diva won her third and it feels pretty special to be up here," Sam Freedman told Channel 10. "The team at home have done a terrific job with this horse, he's really been thriving, so a big team effort from everyone."
Zahra, meanwhile, had earlier in the spring made the decision to switch from last year's winner Gold Trip, who backed up again to defend his title again on Tuesday, the jockey also completing the Caulfield Cup-Melbourne Cup double after Without A Fight triumphed in the key lead-up race last month.
"I'm glad Mark stuck, he gave him it a freak of a ride today," Freedman said of Zahra. "The horse is pretty extraordinary, and I will say last year when he ran the ground wasn't to suit and he was up on the speed.
"And we were given this horse in terrific order and we were just able to point him in the right direction, Mark's built a really good rapport with him, I think he'll probably stick with him for his future preparations, hopefully we won't probably have much conversation about that.
"It's just hugely exciting and I'm just proud of the whole team."
Without A Fight is the first horse to win the Caulfield-Melbourne Cup double since Ethereal in 2001.
Pre-race favourite Vauban did not figure in the finish after the leaders had set a cracking pace out in front through 2000 metres.