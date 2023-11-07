Open Extended Reactions

Without A Fight has won the 2023 Melbourne Cup at Flemington, beating out Soulcombe and Sheraz on Tuesday afternoon, giving jockey Mark Zahra a second straight victory in the great race.

Trained father-and-son team Anthony and Sam Freedman, Without A Fight pulled clear about 300m from the winning post before going on to win by two lengths as Soulcombe closed in late. The duo joins brother/uncle, Lee, as winning trainers of the race that stops the nation.

"It's very special, we've had a rich family history [in the race] ... I was here in 2005 when Makybe Diva won her third and it feels pretty special to be up here," Sam Freedman told Channel 10. "The team at home have done a terrific job with this horse, he's really been thriving, so a big team effort from everyone."