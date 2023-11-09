Open Extended Reactions

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Rich Strike, the upset winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby, has been retired after injuries kept him from returning to racing. The 4-year-old colt will be offered for sale as a stallion prospect.

Keeneland announced Thursday that Rich Strike will be part of its sale on Nov. 17.

"Effective immediately I am announcing the retirement of Rich Strike from racing," owner Rick Dawson said in the statement from Keeneland. "Over the past few months, Rich Strike was given the opportunity to rehab and return to his top racing form. However, nagging injuries have prevented that from happening. I'm hopeful now that Rich Strike finds a new home and begins a second career as a stallion."

Rich Strike won the Derby at 80-1 odds, the second-biggest upset in the race's history. He paid $163.60 for a $2 win bet. The colt's victory put little-known trainer Eric Reed and jockey Sonny Leon in the spotlight.

"Thank you Champ for all the great memories and all you taught me and all you taught the world in this sport, that everything is possible and anything can happen in horse racing," Leon wrote on social media.

Rich Strike lost his next six races after the Derby, finishing sixth in the Belmont Stakes, fourth in the Travers and the Breeders' Cup Classic, and sixth in the Clark Stakes. He made just one start this year, finishing fifth in the Alysheba Stakes in what would be his final race.

He had two wins in 14 career starts and earnings of $2,526,809.