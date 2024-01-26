Open Extended Reactions

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Cody's Wish was named horse of the year at the 53rd annual Eclipse Awards and also earned older dirt male honors Thursday night. Belmont Stakes and Travers winner Arcangelo won as the nation's top 3-year-old male.

Hall of Famer Bill Mott, who oversaw Cody's Wish, was honored as top trainer. Irad Ortiz Jr. took top jockey and Axel Concepcion won as apprentice rider. Godolphin won awards as top owner and breeder.

Cody's Wish was named for Kentucky teenager Cody Dorman, who watched his namesake win the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile at Santa Anita in November and died a day later. Dorman was born with a rare genetic disorder, and the effects included delayed growth and development.

Goodnight Olive was named female sprinter after successfully defending her title in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint.

Other winners were: Breeders' Cup Juvenile champion Fierceness as 2-year-old male; Just F Y I as 2-year-old filly; Pretty Mischievous as 3-year-old filly; Idiomatic as older dirt female; Elite Power as male sprinter; Up to the Mark as male turf horse; Britain-bred Inspiral as female turf horse; and Ireland-bred Merry Maker as steeplechase horse.

The awards are voted on by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, Daily Racing Form and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters.