The horse racing world is in mourning following the tragic passing of Champion mare Verry Elleegant.

The eight-year-old sadly passed away giving birth to her first foal in Ireland, trainer Chris Waller announced on Monday morning.

The 11-time Group 1 winner won nearly $15 million in prize money throughout her stellar career. Among her successes included her famous wins in the 2020 Caulfield Cup and 2021 Melbourne Cup, while she was also named the 2020/2021 Australasian Horse of the Year.

Verry Elleegant was overseas being served by stallion Sea The Stars. Sadly, the foal also did not survive.

"It is incredibly sad that we pass on the news on behalf of the ownership group that Verry Elleegant has passed away due to complications giving birth to her foal," Waller said in a statement on social media.

"The news is just filtering through to stable staff now and other close connections who are coming to terms with the tragic news. She was in fantastic hands on a farm who did all they could for her, and we would like to thank them for their efforts which we will be forever grateful for.

"We all saw the courage she had on the racetrack over many seasons, and she will never be forgotten by those close to her as well as the wider racing public who follower her careered and loved her so much."

Verry Elleegant will go down as one of the greatest mares Australian racing has witnessed, her incredible versatility seeing her win a total of 16 races across many different tracks and distances.

"It's a cliche but she really did feel like part of the family," part owner Brae Sokolski said on SEN.

"I was so looking forward to, not just this foal, but the generations ahead of her progeny. That legacy you get from breeding with a champion is all lost.

"Now all we have is memories of her as a racehorse."

Verry Elleegant's final win came in the 2022 Chipping Norton Stakes at Royal Randwick.