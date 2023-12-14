Pardeep Narwal's 1600, Pawan Sehrawat's 1000 and Telugu Titans' 0: Stats from first 2 weeks of PKL 10

Open Extended Reactions

Two weeks into the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 10) season and it's the Bengal Warriors who lead the standings post the Bengaluru leg. The former champions have relied on skipper Maninder Singh's raiding brilliance to remain unbeaten in four games, while Gujarat Giants have banked on Sonu Jaglan's heroics off the bench to take the second spot.

Plenty of milestones were achieved in the opening fortnight: Pardeep Narwal made yet another record, Ajinkya Pawar scored 50% of Tamil Thalaivas's total points in a win against Dabang Delhi and Pawan Sehrawat's campaign with Telugu Titans began with four consecutive losses.

Here are the highlights of the first two weeks of of PKL 10, in numbers:

0

Number of wins Telugu Titans have in PKL 10. They have lost each of their four games and what's even more worrying is that they have conceded 10, but have not inflicted a single All Out in 160 minutes of kabaddi.

3

Gujarat Giants have a new star raider this season - Sonu Jaglan. He's not the quickest on the mat, but his sheer power and technical skillset saw him come off the bench to pick up three Super 10s and lead his side to as many consecutive wins. He has the second most raid points so far.

5

The number of Super 10s scored in Bengal Warriors' 60-42 win over Patna Pirates. Maninder Singh [15 points], Sachin Tanwar [14 points], Nitin Kumar [14 points] Sudhakar M [14 points] and Shrikant Jadhav [12 points] all put up Super 10s.

7

Bharat Hooda needed just seven seconds to pick up FIVE points off the very first raid of the match...but even that could not help the Bengaluru Bulls from losing to the Haryana Steelers.

11

Shubham Shinde racked up ELEVEN tackle points in Bengal Warriors' win over Tamil Thalaivas. That ranks among the best defensive performances by a defender in a single game, much like Mohammadreza Shaldoui's 16 tackle points last season.

21

Ajinkya Pawar scored a solid 21 points against Dabang Delhi, which was exactly 50% of the total points that the Tamil Thalaivas scored in their 42-31 victory.

30

UP Yoddhas have the bragging rights of posting the biggest win in the first two weeks of PKL 10: they beat Haryana Steelers by a massive 30 points at 57-27.

61

Super 10s for Dabang Delhi captain Naveen Kumar, the third-most in PKL history. He is the only raider in PKL 10 to have scored a Super 10 in every game he has played.

700

Jaipur Pink Panthers' raiding mainstay Arjun Deshwal got past the 700 raid points mark, becoming the 10th most successful raider in PKL history.

1000

Away from the auction table, Pawan Sehrawat is back to making history on the mat as the Telugu Titans captain became the fifth raider to cross the 1000 raid point mark. He currently trails Rahul Chaudhari by all of 16 raid points and Pawan could even give second-placed Maninder, PKL's Mr. Consistent a run for his money if he can find proper form this season.

1600

Another season, another record for Pardeep Narwal. Three games into PKL 10 and he has become the first raider in PKL history to cross 1600 raid points. He also brought up his 80th Super 10...and it goes without saying...it's another PKL record.

