On unbeaten streak, Jaipur Pink Panthers first team to qualify for PKL 10 playoffs - how did they do it?

Jaipur Pink Panthers have become the first team to qualify for the Pro Kabaddi League [PKL 10] playoffs. The defending champions got off to a slow start, winning just one of their first four games, but swiftly turned things around to remain unbeaten in their next 13.

Along the way, they've claimed a streak of records, scoured a couple of big wins and have their men leading the standings on numerous parameters.

Here are the numbers that define Jaipur Pink Panthers' extraordinary PKL S10 campaign:

1

First team to qualify for the PKL S10 playoffs. That too with five games in hand - that's making a statement. They lost two of their first four games...and have not lost a single match since.

13

Games unbeaten [and counting!] - the longest unbeaten streak in the history of the PKL. The reigning champions have been unbeaten since December 17 - a run that includes 11 victories and two ties.

4

Jaipur Pink Panthers won each of their four home matches - the only team to do that this season. That included a tense win over Puneri Paltan to snap their eight-game winning spree and a thrilling triumph over U Mumba in what was the 1001st PKL match.

7

High 5s for Jaipur Pink Panthers' ace defender Ankush Rathee. The left corner defender got off to a slow start this season and the expectations of him were sky-high, especially since he was last season's #1 defender. The youngster took his time before finding his groove and has firmly established his reputation as one of the most lethal defenders on the mat.

PKL

10

The two-time PKL champions retained 10 players ahead of the season - which pretty much included their starting 7. For example, all seven players who started in their comprehensive win over Tamil Thalaivas on Wednesday were retained players. Among them, Iranian defender Reza Mirbagheri has stepped up this season and finds himself among the top 15 defenders.

11

Super 10s for Arjun Deshwal, the most of PKL10. He's by far been THE most consistent raider this time around. There have been matches where he's been kept off the mat for 10 out of the first 20 minutes, but come the second half, there's simply no stopping Arjun.

191

Raid points for Arjun Deshwal. Last season's MVP has not missed a beat this season, easing himself to the top of the best raider list of the season. That also explains why he wears that green sleeve on his right arm.

507

Total points conceded by the defending champs - which is the second-lowest among the 12 teams. Most of their matches have been low-scoring contests that typically end with a Super 10 for Arjun or a High 5 for Ankush.