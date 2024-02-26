PKL 10 Playoffs LIVE: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates; Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants

Open Extended Reactions

We're in the business end of the Pro Kabaddi League [PKL10] as the playoffs get underway in Hyderabad today. Two Eliminators will be played today, the first between former champions Dabang Delhi and PKL's most successful team, Patna Pirates. The second clash will see Haryana Steelers take on two-time runners-up Gujarat Giants.

Here's everything you need to know about the two matches -

Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates

A classic clash between two raiding units. Both teams average around 17 raid points each game and Dabang Delhi are successful in 40.36% of their raids. They have the mercurial Ashu Malik in their ranks, who has not only seamlessly transitioned into the captain's role since Naveen Kumar's injury but has also cemented his name as one of the best raiders in PKL10. He is currently on 257 raid points, the second-most this season. On the other end of the mat is Patna Pirates captain Sachin Tanwar, who also took up captaincy mid-season and leads his side's raiding duties.

The two deciding factors could be the efficiency of the defences [where Dabang Delhi have a slight edge] and do-or-die raids, which is an area that no one can match Patna Pirates.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers

This a traditional defensive battle, with both coaches widely known for their water-tight backlines. Gujarat Giants are led by PKL's most successful captain in Fazel Atrachali and his presence on the mat makes all the difference for them. He leads from the front, while Sombir and Deepak Singh have ably supported him. They have struggled with their raiding as their raiders have all performed in flashes, but Parteek Dahiya has found form in the last few games and will be their go-to man.

Manpreet Singh, who had earlier coached the Gujarat team, has the league's best defensive combination of Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal. Add Rahul Sethapal to the mix and the three have a combined total of 194 tackle points, which is 10 lesser than what the entire Bengal Warriors team had in 22 games. They also lack a primary raider, but have plenty of options such as Siddharth Desai, Vinay, Shivam Patare and Vishal Tate.

