PKL 10 Semifinal LIVE: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

It's semifinal day in the Pro Kabbadi League [PKL 10] and in about 10 hours from now we will know the two teams that will contest for the title. But before that, here's what in store for today -

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan have enjoyed their best PKL season ever and finished the league-stage on top of the points table. Every aspect of their game has clicked for them, whether it be raiding or defending, and they've built a formidable unit this time around. Aslam Inamdar has marshalled this young side remarkably well, Mohit Goyat has evolved into a fantastic all-rounder and Mohammadreza Shadloui continues to remain a terror for opposition raiders.

In fact, Shadloui will be up against his former side as Patna Pirates are gunning for a record fourth title. Led by Sachin Tanwar, Patna Pirates earned a thrilling win over Dabang Delhi in the semifinal and will hope to get past Puneri Paltan today. They will bank on the services of their raiding genius Sachin, who has 166 raid points in 21 matches, including 37 do-or-die raid points. Krishan Dhull is the side's top defender with 76 tackle points, while Ankit is also a handy all-rounder. Also watch out for Sandeep, he played an instrumental role in the final 10 minutes of the playoff win over Dabang Delhi.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

Jaipur Pink Panthers can pretty much do it all. Having retained their core ahead of the season, they are one of the most balanced units this season and that explains their 13-match unbeaten run this season. Arjun Deshwal will all but climb back to the top of the standings for most raid points, while their defence is led by last season's best defender Ankush Rathee, who already has 69 tackle points to his name. The side is captained by Sunil Kumar, one of the smartest captains in the world of kabaddi and it will be a fine contest to see how he plots a win over Manpreet Singh's Haryana Steelers.

Haryana Steelers, making their debut at the semifinals, have had a strong season. They outclassed Gujarat Giants in the playoffs and showed just what they were capable of: playing to their defensive might while their raiders added to the tally. Their three-man defensive unit of Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal and Rahul Sethapal has over 200 tackle points, so watch out for that. They don't have a star raider as such, but Vinay has been their go-to man. Shivam Patare and Vishal Tate are also good raiding options, while Siddharth Desai always remains an asset [provided he is fit].

