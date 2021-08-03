2021 Little League World Series schedule, scores and highlights

After being canceled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Little League World Series is back for 2021. Although the continuing effects of the pandemic will limit the competitors to U.S.-based teams only, all the action from the start regional play across the country through the excitement in Williamsport will be available on ESPN+.

In the meantime, here's the full schedule for the regionals, which will be updated with scores and further matchups as the LLWS progresses.

Little League World Series Schedule and Results

Aug. 5

New Mexico vs. Oklahoma (11 a.m. ET)

Mississippi vs. Colorado (2 p.m. ET)

Arkansas vs. Texas-East (6 p.m. ET)

Texas-West vs. Louisiana (9 p.m. ET)

Aug. 6

North Carolina vs. West Virginia (10 a.m. ET)

Florida vs. Virginia (1 p.m. ET)

South Carolina vs. Georgia (4 p.m. ET)

Alabama vs. Tennessee (7 p.m. ET)

Aug. 7

Iowa vs. South Dakota-Sioux Falls (1 p.m. ET)

Nebraska-Hastings vs. North Dakota-Fargo (4 p.m. ET)

Minnesota vs. Kansas- J L Hutchinson (7 p.m. ET)

Aug. 8

Kentucky - Warren County vs. Ohio - West Side (10 a.m. ET)

New Jersey vs. Delaware (10 a.m. ET)

Southern California vs. Arizona (12 p.m. ET)

Michigan-Taylor North vs. Wisconsin (1 p.m. ET)

Vermont vs. Rhode Island (1 p.m. ET)

Washington - Eastlake vs. Oregon - Lake Oswego (3 p.m. ET)

Washington DC vs. Pennsylvania (4 p.m. ET)

Maine vs. New Hampshire (7 p.m. ET)

Wyoming - Cody vs. Idaho - West Valley (7 p.m. ET)

Utah vs. Hawaii (10:30 p.m. ET)