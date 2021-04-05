Baylor
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
F. Thamba F0-10-02020
J. Butler G4-62-424210
D. Mitchell G3-81-31317
M. Teague G6-102-200014
M. Vital G2-50-05224
Gonzaga
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Timme F4-50-021110
C. Kispert F3-61-32217
J. Suggs G2-50-21227
A. Nembhard G1-20-11217
J. Ayayi G1-20-01104

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • BAY50.0
    • 54.5GONZ

  • Three Point %

    • BAY58.3
    • 16.7GONZ

  • Turnovers

    • BAY5
    • 8GONZ

  • Rebounds

    • BAY16
    • 10GONZ

Game Information

Lucas Oil Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Indianapolis, IN

Recent Plays

Win %:82.9
0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

47 - 37
0:00
0:02
Anton Watson made Layup. Assisted by Andrew Nembhard.
47 - 37
0:07
Baylor Turnover.
47 - 35
0:07
Baylor Deadball Team Rebound.
47 - 35
CBS12T
Baylor4747
Gonzaga3737
