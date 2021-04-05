|BAY
|GONZ
0:00 - 1st Half
BAY
47
GONZ
37
End of 1st half
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|F. Thamba F
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|J. Butler G
|4-6
|2-4
|2
|4
|2
|10
|D. Mitchell G
|3-8
|1-3
|1
|3
|1
|7
|M. Teague G
|6-10
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|M. Vital G
|2-5
|0-0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D. Timme F
|4-5
|0-0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|C. Kispert F
|3-6
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|J. Suggs G
|2-5
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|7
|A. Nembhard G
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|1
|7
|J. Ayayi G
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Baylor
|47
|47
|Gonzaga
|37
|37
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Baylor
|13-1
|-
|27-2
|Kansas
|12-6
|3
|21-9
|Texas
|11-6
|3.5
|19-8
|West Virginia
|11-6
|3.5
|19-10
|Oklahoma State
|11-7
|4
|21-9
|Texas Tech
|9-8
|5.5
|18-11
|Oklahoma
|9-8
|5.5
|16-11
|TCU
|5-11
|9
|12-14
|Kansas State
|4-14
|11
|9-20
|Iowa State
|0-18
|15
|2-22
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Gonzaga
|15-0
|-
|31-0
|BYU
|10-3
|4
|20-7
|Loyola Marymount
|7-5
|6.5
|13-9
|Pepperdine
|7-6
|7
|15-12
|Pacific
|6-7
|8
|9-9
|Santa Clara
|4-5
|8
|12-8
|Saint Mary's
|4-6
|8.5
|14-10
|San Francisco
|4-9
|10
|11-14
|San Diego
|2-7
|10
|3-11
|Portland
|0-11
|13
|6-15
Associate head coach Mark Adams, regarded as one of the elite defensive minds in college basketball, will replace Chris Beard at Texas Tech.
An up-to-date list of every coaching change in college basketball ahead of the 2021-22 season.
New North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis speaks about how much he loves Chapel Hill and how honored he is to take the head-coaching position.