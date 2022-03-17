|ND
|RUTG
0:00 - 1st Half
ND
36
RUTG
41
End of 1st half
|ND
|RUTG
RUTG 59.2%
ND
36
RUTG
41
End of 1st half
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|P. Atkinson Jr. F
|8-10
|0-0
|4
|1
|0
|16
|B. Wesley G
|2-8
|0-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|C. Ryan G
|2-4
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|5
|D. Goodwin G
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|P. Hubb G
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|5
|0
|2
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|R. Harper Jr. F
|5-7
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|11
|C. Omoruyi C
|2-3
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|P. Mulcahy G
|1-3
|0-1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|C. McConnell G
|8-9
|1-1
|3
|1
|0
|18
|G. Baker G
|2-5
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|ND
|RUTG
ND
36
RUTG
41
End of 1st half
|ND
|RUTG
ND
36
RUTG
41
End of 1st half
End of 1st half
|truTV
|1
|2
|T
|Notre Dame
|36
|36
|Rutgers
|41
|41
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Duke
|16-4
|-
|28-6
|North Carolina
|15-5
|1
|24-9
|Notre Dame
|15-5
|1
|22-10
|Miami
|14-6
|2
|23-10
|Wake Forest
|13-7
|3
|24-9
|Virginia
|12-8
|4
|20-13
|Virginia Tech
|11-9
|5
|23-12
|Florida State
|10-10
|6
|17-14
|Syracuse
|9-11
|7
|16-17
|Clemson
|8-12
|8
|17-16
|Louisville
|6-14
|10
|13-19
|Boston College
|6-14
|10
|13-20
|Pittsburgh
|6-14
|10
|11-21
|Georgia Tech
|5-15
|11
|12-20
|NC State
|4-16
|12
|11-21
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|15-5
|-
|24-7
|Illinois
|15-5
|-
|22-9
|Purdue
|14-6
|1
|27-7
|Iowa
|12-8
|3
|26-9
|Ohio State
|12-8
|3
|19-11
|Rutgers
|12-8
|3
|18-13
|Michigan State
|11-9
|4
|22-12
|Michigan
|11-9
|4
|17-14
|Indiana
|9-11
|6
|21-13
|Northwestern
|7-13
|8
|15-16
|Maryland
|7-13
|8
|15-17
|Penn State
|7-13
|8
|14-17
|Minnesota
|4-16
|11
|13-17
|Nebraska
|4-16
|11
|10-22
Tanner Holden scored 37 points and Wright State beat Bryant 93-82 in the First Four for its first NCAA tournament win. "This is the first one and will aways be the first one," said coach Scott Nagy.
— AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa topped Saint Louis 80-68 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night.
— Dallas Walton registered 17 points as Wake Forest defeated Towson 74-64 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night.