Notre Dame
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
P. Atkinson Jr. F8-100-041016
B. Wesley G2-80-32004
C. Ryan G2-41-21205
D. Goodwin G1-20-03112
P. Hubb G1-40-10502
Rutgers
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
R. Harper Jr. F5-71-210011
C. Omoruyi C2-30-02124
P. Mulcahy G1-30-12302
C. McConnell G8-91-131018
G. Baker G2-52-32226

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • ND54.8
    • 58.1RUTG

  • Three Point %

    • ND28.6
    • 44.4RUTG

  • Turnovers

    • ND4
    • 5RUTG

  • Rebounds

    • ND13
    • 17RUTG

Game Information

UD Arena
Coverage: truTV
  • Dayton, OH
Capacity: 13,407

Recent Plays

Win %:59.2
0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

36 - 41
0:00
End of 1st half
36 - 41
0:01
Caleb McConnell made Layup. Assisted by Paul Mulcahy.
36 - 41
0:08
Paul Mulcahy Defensive Rebound.
36 - 39
0:08
Paul Atkinson Jr. missed Layup.
36 - 39
truTV12T
Notre Dame3636
Rutgers4141
Data is currently unavailable.