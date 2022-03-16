|BRY
|WRST
0:00 - 1st Half
BRY
42
WRST
44
End of 1st half
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|H. Elisias F
|1-6
|0-1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|A. Eleeda G
|2-5
|2-5
|2
|0
|2
|9
|C. Pride G
|3-9
|0-3
|4
|0
|1
|6
|L. Hurtado G
|4-4
|0-0
|4
|2
|0
|8
|P. Kiss G
|3-10
|1-2
|3
|0
|0
|10
|truTV
|1
|2
|T
|Bryant
|42
|42
|Wright State
|44
|44
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Bryant
|16-2
|-
|22-9
|Wagner
|15-3
|1
|21-6
|Long Island University
|12-6
|4
|16-14
|Merrimack
|10-8
|6
|14-16
|Mount St. Mary's
|9-9
|7
|14-16
|St. Francis (BKN)
|7-11
|9
|10-20
|Sacred Heart
|6-12
|10
|10-20
|St. Francis (PA)
|5-13
|11
|9-21
|Central Connecticut
|5-13
|11
|8-24
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|5-13
|11
|4-22
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|15-6
|-
|21-11
|Cleveland State
|15-6
|-
|20-11
|Northern Kentucky
|14-6
|0.5
|20-12
|Wright State
|15-7
|0.5
|21-13
|Oakland
|12-7
|2
|20-12
|Detroit Mercy
|10-7
|3
|14-15
|Youngstown State
|12-9
|3
|18-14
|UIC
|9-10
|5
|14-16
|Milwaukee
|8-14
|7.5
|10-22
|Robert Morris
|5-16
|10
|8-24
|Green Bay
|4-16
|10.5
|5-25
|IUPUI
|1-16
|12
|3-26
