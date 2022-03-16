Bryant
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
H. Elisias F1-60-13012
A. Eleeda G2-52-52029
C. Pride G3-90-34016
L. Hurtado G4-40-04208
P. Kiss G3-101-230010
Wright State
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
G. Basile F3-71-24127
A. Braun C0-10-02010
T. Holden G6-90-051020
T. Calvin G1-61-43225
T. Finke G2-52-53426

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • BRY43.2
    • 45.2WRST

  • Three Point %

    • BRY27.3
    • 38.5WRST

  • Turnovers

    • BRY5
    • 8WRST

  • Rebounds

    • BRY18
    • 22WRST

Game Information

UD Arena
Coverage: truTV
  • Dayton, OH
Capacity: 13,407

Recent Plays

Win %:58.2
0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

42 - 44
0:00
End of 1st half
42 - 44
0:02
Peter Kiss made Layup.
42 - 44
0:11
Hall Elisias Offensive Rebound.
40 - 44
0:11
Charles Pride missed Three Point Jumper.
40 - 44
truTV12T
Bryant4242
Wright State4444
Data is currently unavailable.