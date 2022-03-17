New Mexico St
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
W. McNair Jr. F0-10-02010
J. McCants F2-21-12105
C. Henry G1-10-03112
J. Rice G2-62-41116
T. Allen G5-111-242014
UConn
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
A. Sanogo F2-60-05114
I. Whaley F2-40-21014
A. Jackson G1-20-12124
T. Martin G0-30-11210
R.J. Cole G1-40-20202
Game FlowWin Probability
NMSU
CONN
UConn Deadball Team Rebound.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • NMSU46.2
    • 34.6CONN

  • Three Point %

    • NMSU62.5
    • 18.2CONN

  • Turnovers

    • NMSU5
    • 3CONN

  • Rebounds

    • NMSU17
    • 11CONN

Game Information

KeyBank Center
Coverage: TNT
KeyBank Center
  • Buffalo, NY

Recent Plays

TNT12T
New Mexico State3232
UConn2222
