|MICH
|CSU
6:27 - 2nd Half
MICH
57
CSU
54
Official TV Timeout
|MICH
|CSU
MICH 75%
MICH
57
CSU
54
Official TV Timeout
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|C. Houstan F
|5-10
|3-7
|3
|2
|0
|13
|M. Diabate F
|2-4
|0-0
|8
|0
|3
|4
|H. Dickinson C
|6-8
|0-1
|6
|1
|1
|14
|F. Collins G
|5-6
|1-2
|6
|2
|1
|12
|E. Brooks G
|4-10
|0-1
|3
|6
|1
|12
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D. Thomas F
|5-9
|5-7
|0
|1
|1
|15
|J. Tonje G
|1-7
|0-2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|D. Roddy G
|5-11
|1-6
|6
|3
|2
|11
|I. Stevens G
|3-10
|2-4
|4
|4
|4
|8
|K. Moore G
|2-5
|2-4
|2
|3
|2
|6
|MICH
|CSU
MICH
57
CSU
54
Official TV Timeout
|MICH
|CSU
MICH
57
CSU
54
Official TV Timeout
Official TV Timeout
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Michigan
|29
|28
|57
|Colorado State
|36
|18
|54
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|15-5
|-
|24-7
|Illinois
|15-5
|-
|22-9
|Purdue
|14-6
|1
|27-7
|Iowa
|12-8
|3
|26-9
|Ohio State
|12-8
|3
|19-11
|Rutgers
|12-8
|3
|18-14
|Michigan State
|11-9
|4
|22-12
|Michigan
|11-9
|4
|17-14
|Indiana
|9-11
|6
|21-13
|Northwestern
|7-13
|8
|15-16
|Maryland
|7-13
|8
|15-17
|Penn State
|7-13
|8
|14-17
|Minnesota
|4-16
|11
|13-17
|Nebraska
|4-16
|11
|10-22
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Boise State
|15-3
|-
|27-7
|Colorado State
|14-4
|1
|25-5
|San Diego State
|13-4
|1.5
|23-8
|Wyoming
|13-5
|2
|25-9
|UNLV
|10-8
|5
|18-14
|Fresno State
|8-9
|6.5
|19-13
|Utah State
|8-10
|7
|18-16
|Nevada
|6-12
|9
|13-18
|New Mexico
|5-12
|9.5
|13-19
|Air Force
|4-13
|10.5
|11-18
|San José State
|1-17
|14
|8-23
It's never too early to check on your bracket. As the first full day of the NCAA tournament gets going, we've got all the best moments.
Ben Howland, who went 134-98 and never finished higher than fourth in the SEC during his seven seasons with Mississippi State, is out as men's basketball coach of the Bulldogs.
Mick Cronin, who has a 66-29 record and two NCAA tournament appearances since taking over at UCLA in 2019, signed a new six-year deal with the Bruins through the 2027-28 season.