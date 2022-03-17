Michigan
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Houstan F5-103-732013
M. Diabate F2-40-08034
H. Dickinson C6-80-161114
F. Collins G5-61-262112
E. Brooks G4-100-136112
Colorado State
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Thomas F5-95-701115
J. Tonje G1-70-23102
D. Roddy G5-111-663211
I. Stevens G3-102-44448
K. Moore G2-52-42326
Game FlowWin Probability
MICH
CSU
Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • MICH53.7
    • 37.5CSU

  • Three Point %

    • MICH30.8
    • 37.9CSU

  • Turnovers

    • MICH13
    • 9CSU

  • Rebounds

    • MICH28
    • 22CSU

Game Information

Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Coverage: CBS
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Indianapolis, IN
Capacity: 17,923

Recent Plays

Win %:75
6:27 - 2nd

Official TV Timeout

57 - 54
6:27
Official TV Timeout
57 - 54
6:27
Foul on Isaiah Stevens.
57 - 54
6:53
David Roddy made Layup. Assisted by Jalen Lake.
57 - 54
7:15
Eli Brooks made Layup.
57 - 52
CBS12T
Michigan292857
Colorado State361854
