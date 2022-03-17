Memphis
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Williams F5-60-120210
J. Duren C3-90-07128
L. Quinones G2-41-11005
A. Lomax G1-31-13313
L. Nolley II G3-71-34127
Boise State
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
T. Degenhart F3-52-33008
M. Armus F1-20-09013
A. Kigab F2-80-22234
M. Shaver Jr. G1-90-32114
E. Akot G3-101-50017
Game FlowWin Probability
MEM
BSU
8:43 - 2nd Half

MEM

44

BSU

35

Boise State Turnover.

MEM
BSU
MEM 91.1%

MEM

44

BSU

35

Boise State Turnover.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • MEM45.0
    • 30.0BSU

  • Three Point %

    • MEM50.0
    • 25.0BSU

  • Turnovers

    • MEM11
    • 8BSU

  • Rebounds

    • MEM28
    • 23BSU

Game Information

Moda Center
Coverage: TNT
Moda Center
  • Portland, OR
Capacity: 19,441

Recent Plays

Win %:91.1
8:43 - 2nd

Boise State Turnover.

44 - 35
8:43
Boise State Turnover.
44 - 35
8:43
Boise State Deadball Team Rebound.
44 - 35
8:43
Marcus Shaver Jr. missed Jumper.
44 - 35
9:20
DeAndre Williams made Layup. Assisted by Alex Lomax.
44 - 35
TNT12T
Memphis38644
Boise State191635
Data is currently unavailable.