Saint Mary's
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Bowen F1-20-00022
M. Tass F3-40-063111
A. Ducas G4-93-650111
L. Johnson G5-113-542113
T. Kuhse G4-111-62609
UCLA
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Riley F1-20-04012
J. Jaquez Jr. G6-110-012215
J. Juzang G5-90-132110
T. Campbell G3-70-122110
J. Bernard G5-73-544113
Game FlowWin Probability
SMC
UCLA
8:56 - 2nd Half

SMC

44

UCLA

54

Dan Fotu Defensive Rebound.

SMC
UCLA
UCLA 92.5%

SMC

44

UCLA

54

Dan Fotu Defensive Rebound.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • SMC42.5
    • 56.4UCLA

  • Three Point %

    • SMC41.2
    • 37.5UCLA

  • Turnovers

    • SMC8
    • 4UCLA

  • Rebounds

    • SMC22
    • 19UCLA

Game Information

Moda Center
Coverage: TBS
Moda Center
  • Portland, OR
Capacity: 19,441

Recent Plays

Win %:92.5
8:56 - 2nd

Dan Fotu Defensive Rebound.

44 - 54
8:56
Dan Fotu Defensive Rebound.
44 - 54
8:56
Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed Jumper.
44 - 54
9:25
Peyton Watson Steal.
44 - 54
9:25
Dan Fotu Turnover.
44 - 54
TBS12T
Saint Mary's291744
UCLA361854
Data is currently unavailable.