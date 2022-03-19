|SMC
|UCLA
8:56 - 2nd Half
SMC
44
UCLA
54
|SMC
|UCLA
UCLA 92.5%
SMC
44
UCLA
54
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|K. Bowen F
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|M. Tass F
|3-4
|0-0
|6
|3
|1
|11
|A. Ducas G
|4-9
|3-6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|L. Johnson G
|5-11
|3-5
|4
|2
|1
|13
|T. Kuhse G
|4-11
|1-6
|2
|6
|0
|9
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|C. Riley F
|1-2
|0-0
|4
|0
|1
|2
|J. Jaquez Jr. G
|6-11
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|15
|J. Juzang G
|5-9
|0-1
|3
|2
|1
|10
|T. Campbell G
|3-7
|0-1
|2
|2
|1
|10
|J. Bernard G
|5-7
|3-5
|4
|4
|1
|13
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|Saint Mary's
|29
|17
|44
|UCLA
|36
|18
|54
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Gonzaga
|13-1
|-
|27-3
|Saint Mary's
|12-3
|1.5
|26-8
|Santa Clara
|10-5
|3.5
|21-12
|San Francisco
|10-6
|4
|24-10
|BYU
|9-6
|4.5
|23-10
|Portland
|7-7
|6
|18-14
|San Diego
|7-9
|7
|15-16
|Pacific
|3-11
|10
|8-22
|Loyola Marymount
|3-12
|10.5
|11-18
|Pepperdine
|1-15
|13
|7-25
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Arizona
|18-2
|-
|32-3
|UCLA
|15-5
|3
|27-7
|USC
|14-6
|4
|26-8
|Colorado
|12-8
|6
|21-12
|Washington State
|11-9
|7
|20-14
|Oregon
|11-9
|7
|20-15
|Washington
|11-9
|7
|17-15
|Arizona State
|10-10
|8
|14-17
|Stanford
|8-12
|10
|16-16
|California
|5-15
|13
|12-20
|Utah
|4-16
|14
|11-20
|Oregon State
|1-19
|17
|3-28
Missouri is expected to hire Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates as its next men's basketball coach, sources told ESPN.
Providence's Noah Horchler shows off his range from long distance during the Friars' win over Richmond to advance to the Sweet 16.
— Noah Horchler scored 16 points and Providence had its best 3-point shooting performance of the season, routing 12th-seeded Richmond 79-51 on Saturday night to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years.