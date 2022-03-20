|ND
|TTU
2:09 - 2nd Half
ND
51
TTU
49
Foul on Bryson Williams.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|P. Atkinson Jr. F
|1-3
|0-0
|3
|1
|2
|5
|B. Wesley G
|3-14
|0-4
|8
|3
|0
|10
|C. Ryan G
|3-7
|2-5
|4
|0
|2
|8
|D. Goodwin G
|5-8
|3-5
|8
|0
|2
|14
|P. Hubb G
|2-6
|1-4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|K. Obanor F
|6-11
|1-4
|12
|1
|2
|13
|B. Williams F
|6-14
|0-4
|3
|1
|4
|14
|T. Shannon Jr. G
|1-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|K. McCullar G
|3-8
|1-2
|2
|1
|4
|10
|A. Arms G
|1-4
|1-1
|5
|4
|0
|3
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|Notre Dame
|25
|26
|51
|Texas Tech
|26
|23
|49
After an exciting Saturday of NCAA tournament action, Sunday brings more compelling matchups. Coach K faced Tom Izzo for the final time and Auburn's Jabari Smith takes the floor.
Gabe Kalscheur scores seven consecutive points early in the second half as the Cyclones defeat the Badgers in the Round of 32.
— Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points and 11th-seeded Iowa State surprised Wisconsin in the Badgers' backyard, advancing to the Sweet 16 with a 54-49 victory Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.