Notre Dame
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
P. Atkinson Jr. F1-30-03125
B. Wesley G3-140-483010
C. Ryan G3-72-54028
D. Goodwin G5-83-580214
P. Hubb G2-61-43315
Texas Tech
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Obanor F6-111-4121213
B. Williams F6-140-431414
T. Shannon Jr. G1-41-31013
K. McCullar G3-81-221410
A. Arms G1-41-15403
Game FlowWin Probability
ND
TTU
2:09 - 2nd Half

ND

51

TTU

49

Foul on Bryson Williams.

ND
TTU
ND 69.3%

ND

51

TTU

49

Foul on Bryson Williams.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • ND35.4
    • 36.4TTU

  • Three Point %

    • ND33.3
    • 26.7TTU

  • Turnovers

    • ND9
    • 8TTU

  • Rebounds

    • ND34
    • 35TTU

Game Information

Viejas Arena
Coverage: TBS
  • San Diego, CA
Capacity: 12,414

Recent Plays

Win %:69.3
2:09 - 2nd

Foul on Bryson Williams.

51 - 49
2:09
Foul on Bryson Williams.
51 - 49
2:36
Nate Laszewski Defensive Rebound.
51 - 49
2:36
Davion Warren missed Jumper.
51 - 49
3:11
Blake Wesley made Jumper.
51 - 49
TBS12T
Notre Dame252651
Texas Tech262349
Data is currently unavailable.