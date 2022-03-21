|TCU
|ARIZ
3:52 - 1st Half
TCU
29
ARIZ
34
Official TV Timeout
|TCU
|ARIZ
ARIZ 84.1%
TCU
29
ARIZ
34
Official TV Timeout
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|E. Miller F
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|C. O'Bannon Jr. F
|4-9
|2-6
|2
|0
|1
|10
|E. Lampkin C
|3-3
|0-0
|4
|0
|1
|7
|M. Miles G
|2-6
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|D. Baugh G
|1-4
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|A. Tubelis F
|1-5
|0-0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|C. Koloko C
|8-8
|0-0
|6
|1
|0
|18
|B. Mathurin G
|1-4
|1-2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|D. Terry G
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J. Kier G
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|TCU
|ARIZ
TCU
29
ARIZ
34
Official TV Timeout
|TCU
|ARIZ
TCU
29
ARIZ
34
Official TV Timeout
Official TV Timeout
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|TCU
|29
|29
|Arizona
|34
|34
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Kansas
|14-4
|-
|30-6
|Baylor
|14-4
|-
|27-7
|Texas Tech
|12-6
|2
|27-9
|Texas
|10-8
|4
|22-11
|TCU
|8-10
|6
|21-12
|Oklahoma State
|8-10
|6
|15-15
|Iowa State
|7-11
|7
|22-12
|Oklahoma
|7-11
|7
|19-16
|Kansas State
|6-12
|8
|14-17
|West Virginia
|4-14
|10
|16-17
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Arizona
|18-2
|-
|32-3
|UCLA
|15-5
|3
|27-7
|USC
|14-6
|4
|26-8
|Colorado
|12-8
|6
|21-12
|Washington State
|11-9
|7
|21-14
|Oregon
|11-9
|7
|20-15
|Washington
|11-9
|7
|17-15
|Arizona State
|10-10
|8
|14-17
|Stanford
|8-12
|10
|16-16
|California
|5-15
|13
|12-20
|Utah
|4-16
|14
|11-20
|Oregon State
|1-19
|17
|3-28
Miami's Charlie Moore finds Sam Waardenburg wide open for a dunk to seal the Hurricanes' win vs. Auburn as they advance to the Sweet 16.
Miami's Isaiah Wong glides to the bucket for a poster dunk over Auburn's Jabari Smith.
The 11th-seeded Iowa State Cyclones continued their historic turnaround from last year's 2-22 campaign by defeating 3-seed Wisconsin in front of a Badgers-friendly crowd Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16.